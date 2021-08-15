Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.26 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce $140.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.90 million and the highest is $149.87 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $108.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $512.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $506.70 million to $522.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $653.80 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $743.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 457,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,883. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $288.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.09. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 51.4% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth about $136,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 190.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 88,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

