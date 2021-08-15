Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Post $0.75 EPS

Analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. WesBanco posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSBC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.28. 176,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,065. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

