Zacks: Brokerages Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to announce $43.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.06 million to $44.87 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $41.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $184.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.36 million to $185.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $187.72 million, with estimates ranging from $178.99 million to $196.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $55.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.17 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BFST shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $178,016.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 120,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 102.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.