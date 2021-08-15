Zacks: Brokerages Expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce $90.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.13 million. Coherus BioSciences posted sales of $113.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $355.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $351.55 million to $360.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $410.17 million, with estimates ranging from $367.65 million to $457.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on CHRS shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after buying an additional 327,780 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 296.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 78,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.93. 792,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,356. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

