Zacks: Brokerages Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $580.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will post sales of $580.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $572.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $595.38 million. LHC Group reported sales of $530.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.14.

NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.16. 129,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,796. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.58. LHC Group has a one year low of $170.01 and a one year high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

