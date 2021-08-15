Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.67 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will announce $15.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.52 billion. Sysco reported sales of $11.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $59.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.30 billion to $63.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $65.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.19 billion to $67.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $79.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.63. Sysco has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $46,145,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 61,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Sysco by 5.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 22.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $212,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

