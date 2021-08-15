Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Airbnb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised shares of Airbnb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.97.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $152.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.21. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 billion and a PE ratio of -9.84.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,659,269.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $2,429,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $4,682,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 462.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

