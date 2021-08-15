Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Archer Daniels have outpaced the industry year to date. The stock received a boost from strong second-quarter 2021 results, wherein the top and the bottom lines rose year over year. This marked the eighth straight quarter of an earnings surprise. It also reported the seventh straight quarter of adjusted operating profit growth. Solid performance in the Ag Services & Oilseeds and Carbohydrate Solutions as well as record operating profit growth in Nutrition segment aided quarterly growth. Management envisions another year of strong earnings growth. It is also on track with growth initiatives as part of the Readiness program. However, dismal margins and rising SG&A costs act as deterrents. The company also foresees weakness in corn market which is likely to weigh on the Carbohydrate Solutions unit in the third quarter.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADM. Barclays increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.00. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

