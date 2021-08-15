Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.50.

LOPE stock opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

