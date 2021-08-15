Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get TTEC alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TTEC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.33.

Shares of TTEC opened at $105.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.14. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,948 shares of company stock worth $3,294,429. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $49,316,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $30,742,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 891.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after acquiring an additional 328,581 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,698,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,804,000 after acquiring an additional 153,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.