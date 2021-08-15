Zacks Investment Research Lowers Camping World (NYSE:CWH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CWH. Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

CWH stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 3.34.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,749,000 after acquiring an additional 168,858 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,433,000 after acquiring an additional 486,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after buying an additional 42,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after buying an additional 108,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

