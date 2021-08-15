Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillenbrand (HI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.