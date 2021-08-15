Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of LINC opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $188.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

