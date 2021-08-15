Zacks Investment Research Lowers Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Separately, Mizuho decreased their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of XERS opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $154.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.59.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%. The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

