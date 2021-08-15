Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) to “Buy”

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lument Finance Trust Inc. is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA and is a national brand in commercial real estate finance. The company delivers capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It also offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking and investment management solutions. Lument Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lument Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

NYSE LFT opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.10. Lument Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $102.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

