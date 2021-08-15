Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NXE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NexGen Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.10. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 40.43 and a current ratio of 40.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.8% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

