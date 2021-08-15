Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

PSTV has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group started coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.36. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.42.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 824.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 635,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

