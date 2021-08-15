Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $73.89 million, a PE ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 1.45. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

