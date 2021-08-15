Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) to “Strong-Buy”

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $102.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE VRTV opened at $83.91 on Friday. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.33.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 44,415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 54.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 396.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 235,818 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

