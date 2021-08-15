Zeepin (ZPT) Price Tops $0.0009

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $463,032.33 and approximately $61,827.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00049389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00135454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00156152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,349.87 or 1.00377326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.40 or 0.00876365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.98 or 0.06929941 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

