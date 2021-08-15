Zhihu (ZH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Zhihu to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Zhihu has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.97 million. On average, analysts expect Zhihu to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZH opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.72. Zhihu has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price on the stock. Finally, 86 Research started coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zhihu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

