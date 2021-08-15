Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Franklin Electric by 15.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,420. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FELE stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.