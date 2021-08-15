Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,205 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after buying an additional 9,640,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $339,136,000 after buying an additional 887,531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Halliburton by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,179,000 after buying an additional 521,458 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 63.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,852,000 after buying an additional 3,184,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,473 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $167,570,000 after buying an additional 313,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $20.13 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 125.82 and a beta of 2.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.51.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

