Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.75 Million Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 63,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of R. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,386,000 after purchasing an additional 772,768 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 376.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 270,196 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,239,000 after purchasing an additional 185,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,559,000 after purchasing an additional 148,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,558.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,970,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,757 shares of company stock worth $5,697,560. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:R opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $89.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.