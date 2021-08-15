Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,514,000 after acquiring an additional 58,558 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

