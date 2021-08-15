Zigcoin (ZIG) Price Hits $0.0568 on Major Exchanges

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.55 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.61 or 0.00869431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00107912 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00044281 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 220,963,085 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

