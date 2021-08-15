Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after buying an additional 1,178,470 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 760.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after buying an additional 1,122,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zoetis by 503.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after purchasing an additional 968,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Zoetis by 196.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 584,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,756. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $207.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

