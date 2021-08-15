ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $94,104.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 51.9% against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $94,104.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00140928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00156006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,611.67 or 0.99948065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.86 or 0.00875093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.09 or 0.06896170 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 38,440,993 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

