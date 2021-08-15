ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ZOZO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRTTY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501. ZOZO has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $7.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.67.

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

