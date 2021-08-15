Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZURVY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 40.14 and a quick ratio of 40.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.54. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $44.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.74.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.