Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $18.36 Million Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 432,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. The AZEK accounts for 1.1% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $18,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZEK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $933,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $22,005,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The AZEK in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.16. 1,324,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,385. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.44 and a beta of 1.48.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $2,187,350.00. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,404 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

