Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,236,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,329,000 after acquiring an additional 118,012 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 264.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 12.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 30.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 14.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,912 shares of company stock worth $32,307,505. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $491.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,762. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $527.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.51.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.