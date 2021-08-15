Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases 65,012 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 65,012 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $16,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after buying an additional 41,008,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after buying an additional 8,719,367 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 18.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,428,000 after buying an additional 1,614,324 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Vale by 3.3% during the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,256,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,489,000 after purchasing an additional 264,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Vale by 0.8% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,594,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,232,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.64. 15,916,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,554,799. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $23.17.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

