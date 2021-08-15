Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.94. 1,151,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,407. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.17. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

