Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 112,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,982 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,374,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.38. 735,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,548. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $98.93. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.