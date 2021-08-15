Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Trims Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,358 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $14,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,458,000 after acquiring an additional 58,670 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,479,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,400,000 after buying an additional 937,602 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,986. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.25. 2,734,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,254. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.64.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

