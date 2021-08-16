$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Kamada posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Kamada stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,482. Kamada has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $239.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 27,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth about $2,134,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Kamada by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

