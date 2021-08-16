-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.09). Compugen posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

CGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the second quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,630. Compugen has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $429.68 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

