-$0.17 EPS Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Aug 16th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRDF. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 339.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,225 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,937,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,187,000 after purchasing an additional 799,511 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,785,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after buying an additional 785,410 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 4,413.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 483,535 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRDF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,486. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.55. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $216.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.74.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

