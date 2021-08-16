-$0.18 EPS Expected for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.39) to ($3.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:CATB opened at $1.34 on Monday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

