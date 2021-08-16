$0.27 EPS Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Kornit Digital posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Shares of KRNT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,758. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.98 and a beta of 1.84. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $134.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,539,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 9.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,728,000 after purchasing an additional 165,366 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 1.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,235,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 39.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

