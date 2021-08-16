-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

INO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,827.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at $216,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,603 shares of company stock valued at $897,457. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,568 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $873,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after buying an additional 302,619 shares during the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

