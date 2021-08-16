$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 51.66%.

INVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

INVA stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. Innoviva has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,349,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,626,000 after buying an additional 188,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,798,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,566 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 35.1% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,174,000 after purchasing an additional 798,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 23.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,774,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 340,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

