-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.45). The Marcus posted earnings of ($1.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%.

MCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE MCS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $15.27. 6,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,146. The Marcus has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Marcus by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 42,353 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Marcus by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Marcus by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 442,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Marcus by 1,055.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 249,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Marcus by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

