$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Dana reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,378,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Dana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,206,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,711,000 after acquiring an additional 113,688 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dana by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after buying an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dana by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 607,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after buying an additional 170,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

