$0.66 EPS Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.77. Renasant posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Renasant by 1,074.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNST stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

