$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Manulife Financial reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Manulife Financial.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of MFC stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,767. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

