$0.80 EPS Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.83. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of CBU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.00. 90,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,426. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 439 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Community Bank System by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Community Bank System by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Community Bank System by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

