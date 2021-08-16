$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Huntsman reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in Huntsman by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Huntsman by 1.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 0.3% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.69. 2,504,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,746. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

