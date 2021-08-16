0Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $27.50 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $27.50 million and $357,808.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00067963 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

